Hydropower to be added in renewable energy category

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has directed the power sector entities to immediately include hydroelectric power in the definition and scope of renewable energy.

The managing director of the Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and chief executive officer of the Alternative Energy Development Board (ARDB) asked the managing director of the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) to include hydroelectric power in the renewable energy category.

Nepra Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi had desired to make necessary amendments in all relevant documents and include hydropower in the scope of upcoming ARE (Alternate and Renewable Energy.

The ex-power minister Omar Ayub Khan had promised that hydropower would be included in the ARE category, however, the change did not happen.

Article continues after this advertisement

NEPRA has claimed that according to the worldwide standards hydropower should be included in the renewable energy category as it is the most advanced renewable energy technology that is used to generate electricity.