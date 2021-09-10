Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Jalozai Housing Scheme nears completion

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed that 95 per cent of civil work has been completed on two phases of the Jalozai Housing Scheme covering an area of ​​9,500 kanals and all plots have been allotted.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali told the Provincial Assembly that only 5pc of work of electricity is remaining which will be completed soon as the government has already deposited Rs1 billion with WAPDA for establishing a new grid station. He said that work on the grid station will be started within two months.

He said that the High Rise Five project is 90pc completed while electricity work in Havelian Township is completed but the remaining 5pc work on the gas supply system will be completed soon.

Dr Amjad informed the House that the New Pakistan Housing Scheme also includes the Surezai Housing Scheme which consists of 10,000 kanals. People have been allotted plots but the locals have created ownership disputes. 

Article continues after this advertisement

Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Majid Khan while briefing the assembly during Question Hour said that no housing scheme will be set on agricultural land. He informed that advertisements have been published for land sharing in face of a shortage of nine lakh houses in the province.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSNGPL announces two day gas supply suspension for CNGs, industries of Punjab, KP
Next articleECNEC approves conversion of PM House to university
Aziz Buneri

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

UAE based group expresses interest in Punjab’s IT sector

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based group of companies has expressed interest in investing in Punjab's E-governance solutions and digital transformation projects. Punjab Board of...
Read more
HEADLINES

NA committee approves bill for Federal Government Properties Management Authority

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Tuesday approved the formation of the Federal Government Properties Management Authority (FGPMA). FGPMA is aimed...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCP, PICG sign MoU for collaboration, capacity development

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pertaining to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin chairs National Price Monitoring Committee meeting

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting, held at the Finance Division. Finance Division Economic...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Tarin chairs National Price Monitoring Committee meeting

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting, held at the Finance Division. Finance Division Economic...

Tarin appreciates World Bank’s support on reform agenda

Pakistan, China begin new era of bilateral cooperation

Ogra, SNGPL to ensure smooth supply of gas in KP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.