HEADLINES

Overseas Pakistanis provided URL to File Income Tax Returns

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Tuesday said that it had provided URL to overseas Pakistanis to get access to IRIS for filing of income tax returns.

FBR Spokesperson in a tweet said that considering the problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis to get access to IRIS for filing of Income Tax Returns, FBR has provided the following URL (https://iiris.fbr.gov.pk) for their facilitation to access IRIS for filing the annual return.

“Considering the problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis to get access to IRIS for filing of Income Tax Returns, FBR has provided following URL for their facilitation to access IRIS for filing the annual return: https://iiris.fbr.gov.pk,” the spokesperson tweeted.

APP

