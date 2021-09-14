Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Iran seeks promotion of digital markets with Pakistan

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Iran and Pakistan have great scope to enhance mutual trade relations and should consider setting up digital markets to boost bilateral trade up to the potential of both countries.

This was stated by Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Ambassador of Iran while interacting with the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) along with Qadyanlo Commercial Attaché and Beheshti Secretary, said a press release issued here.

Hosseini said that Iran-Pakistan bilateral trade was around USD 1.5 billion before Covid-19, which has now come down to less than USD 1 billion.

He said that foreign sanctions on Iran were a problem for trade promotion, therefore, the establishment of Pak-Iran digital markets and joint border markets could be the better options to improve two-way trade volume.

Article continues after this advertisement

Hosseini said that Iran and Pakistan have agreed to set up 3 border crossing points that would help increase bilateral trade.

However, he said that facilitation and exemptions by the Government of Pakistan for border markets would support the Pakistani business community to further enhance trade with Iranian counterparts.

The Iranian Envoy said that the lack of better connectivity between the private sectors of Iran and Pakistan was one of the factors for low trade volume and stressed the need for close cooperation between Iran-Pakistan chambers of commerce to develop strong business linkages between the private sectors of both countries.

He said that by implementing the TIR Convention, Pakistan can promote its exports through Iran to Russia and other regional countries.

He also highlighted the need for the exchange of trade delegations for trade promotion and assured that Iranian Embassy was ready to help in introducing more Pakistani products in the Iranian market.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, ICCI said that Pak-Iran bilateral trade was much lower than the actual potential and both governments should cooperate with private sectors to take it to higher levels.

He said that many Pakistani products including pharmaceuticals, textiles, fruits, pink salt, IT products & services, surgical instruments, leather products, steel & pipes, sanitary & crockery could find a good market in Iran at cost-effective prices.

He said that Iranian investors should explore JVs and investment in SEZs being established in Pakistan that provided long tax holidays.

He said that Pakistan has reduced duties on the tourism industry and Iranian entrepreneurs should take advantage of them by developing close cooperation with Pakistan in the tourism sector.

He was of the view that organizing trade fairs on a reciprocal basis, holding chambers level zoom meetings during Covid-19 and promoting the exchange of students between the two countries would help strengthen trade and economic relations.

Fatma Azim Senior Vice President ICCI, Aslam Khokhar, Omais Khattak, Saeed Khan, Usman Khalid, Muhammad Shakir, Ali Akram Khan, Javed Iqbal, Sheikh Pervez, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present in the meeting and shared useful ideas for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Iran.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP Govt completed 8 Hydropower projects
Next articleOverseas Pakistanis provided URL to File Income Tax Returns
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

USC officials on FIA’s radar

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has started a probe against the Utility Store Corporation (USC) officials in millions of rupee scams. Sources said that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Lufthansa keen on resuming operations in Pakistan after 13 years

ISLAMABAD: German carrier Lufthansa is keen to resume passenger flights to Pakistan after a 13-year absence. During a meeting between the Secretary Board of Investment...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoST to outsource functions

ISLAMABAD: While its important department of ensuring quality and standard of food and non-food items in the country has failed to perform, the Ministry...
Read more
HEADLINES

POL price hike likely by Rs10.50/l

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out up to Rs10.50 per litre hike in the price of petroleum products (POL)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt encouraging participation in Dubai Expo

Lahore: The Punjab Government has intensified its activities regarding the representation in Dubai Expo 2021 while a meeting of the Steering Committee on Expo...
Pak-Indonesia trade

Indonesia envoy stresses more bilateral with Pakistan

Pak-Turkish JBC sees big trade via land route to Turkey

Overseas Pakistanis provided URL to File Income Tax Returns

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.