Traders call off protest over new tax laws after agreement with FBR 

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan (MTTP) on Sunday cancelled its against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) scheduled for September 27 after reaching an agreement over the recently promulgated tax amendment ordinance.

As per the details, a delegation of elected leadership of small traders led by Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Central President Kashif Chaudhry had been in contact with FBR for the last few days. 

The confusions of small traders, especially with reference to Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance-2021 were addressed after which the final meeting took place at FBR HQs where both FBR and elected leadership of Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran, accompanied by elected leaders from across Pakistan successfully concluded discussions wherein all misunderstandings were clarified. 

The decisions agreed were formally announced by Qaisar Iqbal, Member (IR Operations) FBR and the central leadership of traders in a joint press conference. 

Member (IR Operations) informed the media that all  misunderstandings on the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance were removed. He thanked the elected leadership of the traders’ community for their understanding and cooperation and also assured them that all issues regarding tax laws and any other confusion shall be clarified by mutual discussions, leaving no space for unfounded propaganda or misinformation spread by irresponsible elements on social media. 

He further said that POS did not pertain to small traders and also that the general public is being misled by vested groups leading to believe that their electricity and gas connections will be disconnected and their mobile phones disabled. He clarified that only those persons who are not appearing on ATL will face this treatment.

He further explained that this provision had been introduced for bringing non tax paying “professionals” in the tax net.

He also added that this provision will not affect commercial consumers of electricity. 

All trade leaders unanimously announced that they will keep playing their role and cooperate with FBR on vital issues related to tax compliance so that the national economy gets strengthened and our beloved country becomes economically self-reliant.

Staff Report

