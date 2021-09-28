Sign inSubscribe
TeleTFC restructuring and the future of Supernet’s IPO

By Ariba Shahid

KARACHI: Telecard is a tech company that is planning to take its subsidiary, Supernet public in an IPO. However, the IPO has been delayed for a while considering the company considering the debt on the balance sheet. The company had raised Rs 2.4 billion through its TeleTFC, and has managed to pay back Rs1.7 billion to the creditors so far.

It is expected that the remaining Rs700 million owed to creditors will also be repaid. However, that will be done following restructuring of the outstanding TFC loan.

Term Finance Certificate is basically like a loan that has to be repaid within a particular term as the name suggests.

What is debt restructuring?

When terms of a loan are altered after mutual agreement between both parties, a loan is said to be restructured. Usually, when a loan is restructured, it is more favorable for the borrower in the form of a lower interest rate or monthly payment. Getting a loan restructured, however, is done when the borrower can no longer afford to repay the loan under the old terms and conditions. Instead of writing off the loan as a bad debt completely, creditors then restructure the loan so that they get their money back.

When a company restructures its debt, it is usually believed that the company is under distress to meet its obligations. It is not a great sign. However, renegotiating terms allows the company to restore its liquidity, pay off its creditors and avoid bankruptcy.

Not only is the interest rate brought down, but sometimes the levels of debt are decreased, whereas an extension or more time is granted to pay the money back. Creditors, however, do not always have to agree to restructuring and therefore the negotiations are a hassle. Despite that, a creditor would prefer restructuring when compared to bankruptcy.

It is interesting though, that when companies manage to renegotiate the terms and restructure their debt, they are sometimes able to go through with a debt-for-equity swap. When that happens, creditors get a share of equity in the company in exchange of letting go of some or all of their debt. In the case of Supernet which is solely owned by Telecard, this could be a possibility considering the company is already going for an IPO to raise money for Supernet.

Why is Telecard restructuring its debt and what will it achieve?

According to a source close to the company, this will be finalized within a week’s time considering that the company has been in discussion with TFC holders regarding restructuring since a few months.

As per a company statement, “The Company has the support of its board and the TFC holders for the restructuring and is now in a position to quickly complete the formalities.”

What is interesting is that this is not the first time TeleTFC has been restructured. In January 2016, the TeleTFC was restructured so that it would be repaid by December 2020. However, that did not happen and the company finds itself in need of renegotiation of terms. Company sources claim that COVID 19 and challenging business circumstances are the reason behind this.

However, the news of the negotiations for restructuring made its way to the PSX resulting in TELECARD losing 20 percent of its share price. This is because investors took this as a hint towards the company’s inability to settle its outstanding obligations.

“The company has the ability to pay the outstanding amount out of its own consolidated cash flows and expects to do so under the restructured terms. Furthermore, the IPO of Supernet (SNL) is in line with our efforts to expand the business, seek new revenue streams and create fiscal space and value for its stakeholders,” said the company in a statement.

A prime reason for restructuring its debt is the fact that Telecard is looking to go public with Supernet, its subsidiary. In addition to the various checks that the PSX has prior to listing, the company needs to make sure its debt levels are manageable and do not pose as a risk to investors. In accordance to that, the company decided to restructure in order to get an approval from the PSX.

While Telecard was planning to go forward with the IPO In 2021, the decision depends on when they get an approval from the PSX.

What exactly is Telecard and Supernet?

Telecard was launched in the 1990s as a payphone operator. Over the years, as technology changed Telecard evolved its product line. Telecard now has subsidiaries like Supernet and Super Secure. It works with global partners like Genesys to provide services to its customers. The customer portfolio generally consists of corporations and enterprises.

Supernet, its subsidiary that is looking to be listed on the PSX. It is currently a public unlisted company that is solely owned by Telecard. Supernet has been up and running for the past 25 years. It is in the business of providing connectivity services and IT and communication solutions to its clients. 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

