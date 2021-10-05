Sign inSubscribe
President stresses skilled manpower for industrialisation

Alvi says provision of skills by universities will help create jobs

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Skilled manpower is important to meet the needs of the industrial sector and put the country on the path of socioeconomic development, President Dr Arif Alvi has said.

Chairing a meeting of the advisory council of National Skills University (NSU) here on Tuesday, the president said that provision of skills by universities and training institutes could significantly help in generating employment opportunities across the country.

He termed the linkages between NSU and the industrial sector critical for imparting marketable skills and creating job opportunities for the youth.

Pointing out that the industries were facing a shortage of skilled workforce, he urged the technical training institutes to produce graduates in line with market requirements.

Moreover, the president emphasised on raising awareness about training and skill development programmes being offered by NSU.

Speaking on the occasion, NSU Vice Chancellor Muhammad Mukhtar briefed the particpants about the role of the university in imparting skill-based and technical education. He agreed with Alvi’s recommendation and stated that the advisory council would ensure that courses were linked to the industry demands.

Meeting with QCCI On a separate occasion, Alvi stated that the government was making all-out efforts to provide a conducive business environment in the country in a bid to attract foreign investment.

Talking to a delegation of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI), the president said that reforms initiated by the government to improve ease of doing business had delivered fruitful results and Pakistan’s ranking improved from 136th place to 108th.

“The government is aiming to facilitate and strengthen the businesses,” he said reiterating that the leadership had provided maximum relief to the business community during Covid-19.

APP

