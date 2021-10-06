Sign inSubscribe
PHC directs NAB to expedite inquiries into BoK, Billion Tree Tsunami project

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted two months respite to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file detailed reports in the Bank of Khyber (BoK) and Billion Tree Tsunami project scandals.
The order was given by a two-member bench of the PHC comprising Justice Rohul Amin and Justice Syed Atiq Shah while hearing a petition filed by a citizen petitioner Adil Zarif.
During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer, Ali Gohar Durrani, argued that NAB had started inquiries into the alleged scams but the investigation was shut down due to the involvement of influential people.

He said that it was illegal to stop the inquiries therefore, necessary orders should be issued to restart the investigations.
NAB Additional Prosecutor General Azeem Dad and Senior Prosecutor NAB Muhammad Ali told the court that the inquiry into the Billion Tree project of DI Khan section has been completed and references would soon be submitted in this regard soon whereas investigations in other regions is ongoing and reports would be submitted after completing the process.
The court was also informed that the inquiry into BoK has been completed and sent to the headquarters, which will take a decision on whether to file reference or not.
The court adjourned the case till December 8.
Previous articleZTBL to extend credit to eliminate role of middleman: Tarin
Next articleMinister seeks ADB’s cooperation in setting up risk management unit
Staff Report

