Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SMEDA invites applications for early stage startup grants

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) has invited applications for small business grants for early stage startup with a maximum limit of each organisation on first come first served basis to promote and encourage the SMEs sector.

The grant is aimed at providing financial support to entrepreneurs for meeting capital or operating needs of their business, an official source said, adding that interested enterprises had been requested to submit their applications by October 27.

SMEDA’s grant programme offers funding to the eligible SMEs to acquire goods or services and business related software adding that maximum grant size is Rs500,000, or 80 per cent of the total cost of goods and services.

The project is being executed under SMEDA’s National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs programme across the country including provision of small grants.

Article continues after this advertisement

Women, person with disabilities, minorities and businesses from information technology (IT), food processing, and the tourism sector are encouraged to apply.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLebanon electricity back online after army supplies fuel
Next articleProfit E-Magazine Issue 162
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Business community condoles over demise of Dr A. Q. Khan

ISLAMABAD: The business community on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of nuclear scientist and national hero, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, terming his demise a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Youth inclusion in national job market foremost priority: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said the government was striving to include the maximum number of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rice exports to Russia restored after two-year ban

ISLAMABAD: The exports of rice to Russia have been restored with officials of the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), an attached department of Ministry...
Read more
HEADLINES

Textile exports record 26pc surge in September

Textile exports grew 26 per cent to $1.503 billion in September, according to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA). The textile exports earlier registered...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Youth inclusion in national job market foremost priority: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said the government was striving to include the maximum number of...

Rice exports to Russia restored after two-year ban

Textile exports record 26pc surge in September

Tarin to begin policy level talks with IMF in coming week

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.