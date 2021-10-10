SMEDA invites applications for early stage startup grants

ISLAMABAD: Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) has invited applications for small business grants for early stage startup with a maximum limit of each organisation on first come first served basis to promote and encourage the SMEs sector.

The grant is aimed at providing financial support to entrepreneurs for meeting capital or operating needs of their business, an official source said, adding that interested enterprises had been requested to submit their applications by October 27.

SMEDA’s grant programme offers funding to the eligible SMEs to acquire goods or services and business related software adding that maximum grant size is Rs500,000, or 80 per cent of the total cost of goods and services.

The project is being executed under SMEDA’s National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs programme across the country including provision of small grants.

Women, person with disabilities, minorities and businesses from information technology (IT), food processing, and the tourism sector are encouraged to apply.