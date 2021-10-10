Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Lebanon electricity back online after army supplies fuel

By Agencies

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s electricity grid was back online Sunday after the army supplied fuel to two key power stations that had run out, a minister said, ending almost a day of total blackout.

The Deir Ammar and Zahrani plants ground to a halt on Saturday, causing the state electricity network to collapse completely for the second time this month.

The Mediterranean country is battling economic turmoil, and the cash-strapped state has in recent months struggled to import enough fuel oil for electricity production.

Most Lebanese saw no major change to their daily lives on Saturday, as the state has been barely providing one to two hours of power a day for months.

Article continues after this advertisement

Energy Minister Walid Fayad said Sunday that the grid was back up and running.

“The network is back to normal, as it was before the gasoil ran out at Deir Ammar and Zahrani,” he said in a statement, implying production would revert to the previous few hours a day.

He thanked the army for handing over 6,000 kilolitres of gasoil, half of which he said went to each power station.

The state electricity company had said on Saturday that a shipment of fuel oil was expected to arrive that evening, and be offloaded at the start of next week.

Lebanon has witnessed rolling power cuts across the country since the end of its 1975-1990 civil war, but the economic crisis has made matters drastically worse.

Lebanese who can afford it subscribe to private generators to keep appliances on, but even their owners have started to ration power supplies due to the scarcity of fuel.

The international community has long demanded a complete overhaul of Lebanon’s loss-making electricity sector, which has cost the government more than $40 billion since the early 1990s.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBusiness community condoles over demise of Dr A. Q. Khan
Next articleSMEDA invites applications for early stage startup grants
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Landmark global deal sets tax rate of 15pc for multinationals

PARIS: A group of 136 countries on Friday set a minimum global tax rate of 15 per cent for big companies and sought to...
Read more
World Business News

Palm retreats from record high, supply fears cap losses

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 1% on Thursday after a three-session rally, although fears of tight supply kept prices near...
Read more
World Business News

Oil drops for 2nd session on unexpected rise in US inventories

SINGAPORE: Oil prices dropped for a second session Thursday, under pressure from an unexpected rise in US crude stocks that raised concerns over demand...
Read more
World Business News

Copper rises ahead of China’s return from holiday

BEIJING: Copper prices rose on Thursday on buying ahead of China's reopening after a week-long holiday and on easing debt concerns in the United...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Youth inclusion in national job market foremost priority: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said the government was striving to include the maximum number of...

Rice exports to Russia restored after two-year ban

Textile exports record 26pc surge in September

Tarin to begin policy level talks with IMF in coming week

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.