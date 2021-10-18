Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Afghan traders unable to access funds in banks, halt imports

Country headed towards food shortage due to lack of imports

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: After Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, money supply by banks has taken a serious hit causing difficulties for traders, who are forced to stop imports due to a shortage of cash.

According to details, the Afghan government has allowed the withdrawal of $200 or 20,000 Afghanis, but the banks are not providing cash more than 10,000 Afghanis to account holders, which has increased the hardships of people who are facing the looming crisis of food insecurity.

According to Afghan businessman Babarzai, the country is dependent on imports and unless the banks provide money to traders, it will be impossible to import goods.

Babarzai added that fluctuations in the value of the dollar in Afghanistan have also put traders in a difficult position, adding that a food shortage is not far if the situation continues.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to Hamda, an Afghan woman, banks provide Afghani currency to people from dollar accounts due to which account holders are suffering a loss of millions.

She added that after the Taliban took control, food prices are constantly on the rise and Afghans are starving due to lack of money. Hamda lamented that common people are facing difficulties due to lack of food supply and unemployment.

According to Abdul Rashid, an Afghan citizen, his brother has sent money for household expenses from London through a bank but he is unable to withdraw the money as banks are reluctant to provide despite the Taliban order that people can withdraw 20,000 Afghani.

He said that Western Union and other money transfer systems are also paralysed.

He stressed that action should be taken against banks for not allowing the people access to their own funds.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleValue-added textile sector demands ban of cotton yarn export
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Bitcoin surpasses $62,000 first time since April

MOSCOW: The bitcoin exchange rate stood at above $62,000 on Monday morning for the first time since April, according to trading data. Data from the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume,...
Read more
World Business News

Apple expected to unveil new Macs

NEW YORK: Analysts expect Apple to unveil new Mac laptop computers with more powerful processor chips at an event that will be streamed later...
Read more
World Business News

Brent oil targets $86.64-$87.37 range, high volatility ahead

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may climb into a range of $86.64-$87.37 per barrel, as it has cleared a resistance at $85.14. The resistance is identified as...
Read more
World Business News

Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

MUMBAI: A powerful right-wing Hindu group linked to India's ruling party has called for curbs on streaming platforms and cryptocurrencies, saying regulation was essential. "There...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Brent oil targets $86.64-$87.37 range, high volatility ahead

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may climb into a range of $86.64-$87.37 per barrel, as it has cleared a resistance at $85.14. The resistance is identified as...

‘Talks with IMF have not failed,’ Tarin says voicing optimism about success

Rupee slumps to fresh record low in intra-day trading

Shaukat Tarin notified as advisor to PM on finance, revenue

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.