Value-added textile sector demands ban of cotton yarn export

FAISALABAD: The value-added textile sector has demanded an immediate ban on cotton yarn export and total elimination of the regulatory duty on import of raw material.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) Zonal Chairman, Mian Kashif Zia, said that the value-added textile sector was playing a key role in creating job opportunities and therefore, the government must resolve its issues on a priority basis.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh said that despite an 80 per cent extra production of cotton, the sector was facing a cotton shortage of 35-45pc and would have to import cotton to fulfill the gap.

He demanded that the government clamp a ban on export of cotton yarn and lower the regulatory duty on its import to zero. “We would have to depend on 70pc imports for our exports,” he added.

He said the sector was indebted to the government for the clearance of Rs275 billion refunds that were pending for the last 11 years. However, it was a demand of the sector that the government ensure availability of raw material at reasonable rates.