Economic indicators showing positive signs for country’s progress: Tarin

Numbers never lie, advisor says

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said that various economic indicators point towards that the country’s progress, by all accounts, was on the rise.

“Numbers never lie,” the advisor said in a tweet while pointing towards progress in various sectors of economy including agriculture, manufacturing, exports and tax collection as explained in a video released by the Finance Ministry.

He said the country was now sugar surplus besides producing huge surplus in rice, maize and cotton.

"Numbers never lie, our progress by all accounts is on rise i.e. agriculture, manufacturing, exports and tax collection. We are now a sugar surplus country. Also producing huge surplus in rice, maize and cotton," the advisor tweeted.

APP

