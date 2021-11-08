Govt to end supply of subsidised gas to industry

The government is going to withdraw subsidised gas rates of $6.5 per unit for the industrial sector as first part of a three-phased tariff rationalisation plan with the ongoing supply shortages and unsustainable average cost of gas, according to a report by Dawn.

The report quoted a senior government official saying that the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) had already moved a summary to the federal cabinet in this regard, including captive power plants, immediately.

The Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday is expected to take up the summary for a decision given urgency of the matter.

The official said the average prescribed price of local gas stood at about Rs645 per unit (million British thermal units) while the delivered cost of latest LNG cargoes had gone beyond Rs5,000 per unit. The average LNG (liquefied natural gas) sale price last month stood at about Rs2,730 per unit.

Domestic gas supply to the export industry and its captive power plants currently stands at Rs820-852 per unit, while general industry is getting gas at Rs1,055, ice factories at Rs1,050 and CNG sector at Rs1,370 per unit. The new rates will be finalised based on the cabinet's decision. According to the three-phased tariff rationalisation, rates for residential consumers would also be increased after sometime depending on the socioeconomic-political situation.