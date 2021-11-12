Engro Fertilisers partners with Punjab govt for Grow More Wheat campaign

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, has conducted a series of farmer seminars to support the Government of Punjab’s “Grow More Wheat” initiative for enhanced food security and farmer productivity in the country.

The seminars, organized in Sargodha, Gujranwala and Kabirwala, were graced by Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Minister of Agriculture Punjab, as the Chief Guest. The events were attended by more than 2000 progressive farmers, dealers and other important stakeholders related to the agricultural sector.

Under the “Grow More Wheat” campaign, Engro Fertilizers is supporting the provincial government by training farmers in the best crop and fertilizer management practices for increased productivity and profitability. This will, consequently, encourage farmers to increase wheat cultivation area in the country and ensure sufficient wheat stocks for greater food and nutrient security of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Ali – Head of Research & Development, Engro Fertilizers, reiterated the Company’s long-standing commitment to help Pakistani farmers grow. He shared that Engro Fertilizers is the only urea manufacturer offering seed to harvest solutions, including a range of quality seeds, value-added fertilizers and agro chemicals to drive improvement in quality and yield of crops at lower input costs.

Khusrau Nadir Gilani, Chief Commercial Officer of Engro Fertilizers, highlighted that the local fertilizer industry is providing urea cheaper by Rs 8500 compared to the global market. As a result of the significantly lower prices, which are at 2012 levels, the local fertilizer industry will save farmers from an additional burden in excess of Rs 363 billion this year. Through import substitution, the fertilizer sector will contribute more than $3 billion towards reducing the trade deficit in 2021. Further, the local fertilizer industry can also tap export potential of more than $400 million without any additional investment.

Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi appreciated Engro Fertilizers for partnering with the Department of Agriculture to deliver the message of enhanced productivity to growers. He said that, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar, the Punjab government has allocated higher funds for subsidies on fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, tube wells, drip irrigation, tractors and agri machinery. He also distributed Kissan cards to growers and recognized top performing farmers in the yield competition.