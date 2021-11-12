Gold prices witness respite of Rs450 per tola

In line with the global market, domestic gold prices fell by Rs450 per tola and Rs385 per 10 grams on Friday.

Domestic gold prices settled at Rs128,650 per tola and Rs110,297 per 10 grams owing to a declining trend in global rates.

Earlier in the day, international price for the yellow metal dropped by $14 per ounce to $1,849.

On Thursday, gold prices in the local bullion market soared by Rs3,300 per tola and Rs2,829 per 10 grams to reach Rs129,100 per tola and Rs110,682 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola and Rs1,268.86 per 10 grams today.