Cars’ sale surges 71pc in 4MFY22

Motorbike sales increased by 0.55pc in the period under review

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Car sales during the first four months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (4MFY22) surged by 38 per cent as compared to the same period of last year, data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said on Friday.

According to the data, as many as 31,934 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 23,146 units in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, sales increased by 34.46 per cent in October as compared to same month of the preceding year. The sale of cars rose to 8,619 units in October as compared to 6,410 units during same period of previous year.

The breakup figures showed that 10,444 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during 4MFY22 as compared to the sale of 8,344 units last year, thus showing a jump of 25.16 per cent.

Toyota Corolla sales also rose by 101 per cent, surging to 9,937 units compared to 4,928 units in same period of previous year.

Suzuki Swift sales, however, went down by 39.62 per cent as its sale declined to 489 units from 810 units during 4MFY21.

Further, sales of Cultus increased to 11,454 units in the corresponding period whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 4,079 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of motorbikes increase by 0.55 per cent as it rose to 628,242 units in the period under review as compared to the sale of 624,818 units in the corresponding period of last year.

APP

