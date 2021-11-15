Sign inSubscribe
FBR notifies hike in minimum prices of steel as int’l prices surge

Minimum prices to be fixed on quarterly basis

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of increased prices of steel products in domestic and international markets, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday increased the minimum prices of steel products through amendments in SRO-985 issued on August 4, 2021.

As per details, the new prices of steel bars has been fixed at Rs153,000 per metric tonne, billets at Rs131,000 per MT, ingots/bala and ship plates at Rs126,000 per MT, and scrap at Rs119,000 per MT.

According to official sources, an upward revision was essential in the wake of the recent surge in local and international prices of steel products and to prevent a possible loss of revenue.

Earlier, the steel industry too had demanded a revision in the minimum prices stating that prices were on an increasing trend.

Moreover, the FBR has indicated that minimum prices would be fixed on a quarterly basis.

 

 

Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

