‘Local auto industry to manufacture 8m vehicles by 2026’

ISLAMABAD: Engineering Development Board (EDB) Chairman Almas Hyder has claimed that around eight million vehicles in different auto categories would be produced annually by the year 2026.

“The new auto policy has a strong focus on export as well as capacity enhancement of the industry,” Hyder said during an event hosted by Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) here on Monday.

He added that the volumes expected to be produced under the policy include of over 600,000 four wheelers, over 100,000 tractors, and over 7 million units per annum motorcycles in the next five years.

Meanwhile, PAAPAM announced that the 19th edition of Pakistan Auto Show (PAS), one of Pakistan’s most popular exhibitions, is going to be held at Karachi Expo Center from January 21-23.

“The auto show is a very important opportunity for local companies and businesses in Pakistan to showcase their capabilities,” said Zain Shariq, Convener of PAS 2022.

He added that the auto show reflects the level of engineering that’s being undertaken in Pakistan and how it is adding value to the local manufacturing industry, hence a good avenue for our consumers and policymakers to witness local development.

Zain added that a strong showcase of diverse models is expected at the show since a large number of new entrants have entered the market.

“Several electric vehicle manufacturing companies are already on board while the launching of a few new models will also be in the offing at the show,” said Zain.

According to PAAPAM Chairman Razzak Gauhar, the association has always played a pivotal role for the provision of business opportunities and growth of the Auto Engineering Industry as a whole.

At the PAS 2022, he said, PAAPAM has established a substantive business generation model for everyone including members who are not exhibiting and representatives of allied industries.