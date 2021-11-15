Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM decides against OGRA’s recommendation to jack up POL prices

Govt had jacked up the price of petrol by Rs8.03 per litre on Nov 5

By Staff Report

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday decided against jacking up the prices of petroleum products (POL) by rejecting the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommendation to hike the prices for the next fifteen days of November.

A statement release federal government in this regard said, “The prime minister has desired that the prices of petroleum products from November 16, 2021, shall remain the same as notified on November 4, for providing maximum relief to the general public.”

The statement added that the government will bear the burden by making adjustment in sales tax rate, etc.

The petrol price will remain unchanged at Rs145.82 per litre and that the price of diesel will remain Rs142.62 per litre as before. The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel are also expected to remain at Rs116.53 and Rs114.07, respectively.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to sources, OGRA had worked out a Rs5 per litre hike in the price of petrol and HSD for the remaining half of the current month.

Earlier on November 5, the government had jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel by more than Rs8 per litre, days after the prime minister had announced a relief package for the masses.

Taking to Twitter, Finance Minister’s Spokesperson Muzzammil Aslam said: “History has been made today. In today’s petrol prices, the sales tax is effectively zero per cent”.

Meanwhile, National Business Group Pakistan Chairman and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said that oil prices are falling in the international market but there is no relief in sight for the people in Pakistan.

He said that the price of oil in the global market has been falling for three consecutive weeks due to lack of demand and expectations of increased supply. “The government is not transferring the benefit of reduced oil prices in the international market to the masses who are braving the destructive impact of inflation on their buying power.”

“Rather, the government is planning to increase the oil prices which will further burden the masses which are already reeling under record inflation,” he said.

A day earlier, Prime Ministers Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin had hinted that petrol will become more expensive as the Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against the US dollar.

Tarin had said that that if global prices go up, then Pakistan will also have to follow suit.

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil prices slide as supply boost, weaker demand fears weigh
Next articleGold price drops by Rs1,900 per tola as rupee extends gains
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

‘Govt to move 70pc energy production from fossil fuels to hydel-based by 2030’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan has said that the government intends to move away 70 per cent of energy production...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to hold bidding of HEC during current fiscal quarter

ISLAMABAD: The federal government will hold the bidding of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) during the current fiscal quarter (Q2FY22) as the state owned entity's...
Read more
HEADLINES

Customs values unlinked with int’l published prices to allegedly enable corruption

ISLAMABAD: Although the Customs authorities in March had linked customs value with London Metal Bulletin (LMB), the internationally published prices, in a bid to...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP launches module in RAS for banking policy, regulations

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has now achieved another milestone by launching a module in the Regulatory Approval System (RAS) pertaining to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin jumps to $65,704 as cryptos’ cap hits $3tn mark again

SINGAPORE: The cryptocurrency market remained bullish on Monday, with the market capitalisation gaining 1.5 percent to reach $3.01 trillion as of 1400 hours GMT. The...

FBR notifies hike in minimum prices of steel as int’l prices surge

‘Local auto industry to manufacture 8m vehicles by 2026’

KP authorities fail to control rising prices of basic food items

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.