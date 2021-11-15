Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Gold price drops by Rs1,900 per tola as rupee extends gains

Silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged

By Monitoring Report

Gold prices on Monday dropped by Rs1,900 as the Pakistani rupee held its ground and showed an uptick against the dollar in the wake of strong remittance inflows.

According to details, The yellow metal lost Rs1,900 to settle at Rs126,200 per tola and Rs1,629 to fall to Rs108,196 per 10 grams in the domestic market.

Local media reports, gold prices edged lower on the international front, pulling back from a more than five-month peak hit in the previous session, as cautious investors assessed whether rising inflation would prompt a more aggressive response by central banks.

The international gold price fell by $3 per ounce to $1,863.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola and Rs1,268.86 per 10 grams today.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM decides against OGRA’s recommendation to jack up POL prices
Next articleKP authorities fail to control rising prices of basic food items
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

‘Govt to move 70pc energy production from fossil fuels to hydel-based by 2030’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan has said that the government intends to move away 70 per cent of energy production...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to hold bidding of HEC during current fiscal quarter

ISLAMABAD: The federal government will hold the bidding of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) during the current fiscal quarter (Q2FY22) as the state owned entity's...
Read more
HEADLINES

Customs values unlinked with int’l published prices to allegedly enable corruption

ISLAMABAD: Although the Customs authorities in March had linked customs value with London Metal Bulletin (LMB), the internationally published prices, in a bid to...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP launches module in RAS for banking policy, regulations

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has now achieved another milestone by launching a module in the Regulatory Approval System (RAS) pertaining to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin jumps to $65,704 as cryptos’ cap hits $3tn mark again

SINGAPORE: The cryptocurrency market remained bullish on Monday, with the market capitalisation gaining 1.5 percent to reach $3.01 trillion as of 1400 hours GMT. The...

FBR notifies hike in minimum prices of steel as int’l prices surge

‘Local auto industry to manufacture 8m vehicles by 2026’

KP authorities fail to control rising prices of basic food items

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.