Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ethiopia offers 10-year tax break to Pakistani investors

Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula announced the significant tax holiday for Pakistani investors, enhancing the trade relationship and opening new opportunities in Ethiopia

By Monitoring Desk

In an effort to strengthen economic relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia, Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula presented a compelling proposal to Pakistani industrialists at a meeting held at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Abdula announced a 10-year tax holiday for Pakistani investors looking to establish businesses in Ethiopia. This incentive allows manufacturers not only to export their products but also to penetrate the Ethiopian local market.

The meeting saw attendance from notable figures including KATI President Johar Qandhari, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohamedi, and Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia Ibrahim Tawab, among others.

Economic Counselor of Ethiopia, Kakidan Tadesse Tizazu, along with former KATI presidents Gulzar Firoz, Masood Naqi, and Ehtishamuddin, were also present, underscoring the event’s importance in fostering bilateral trade opportunities.

Previous article
PSX surges with 700-point gain amid positive market sentiments
Next article
GSMA opposes FBR’s decision to block SIMs of non-active taxpayers
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.