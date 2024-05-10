Ethiopia offers 10-year tax break to Pakistani investors

In an effort to strengthen economic relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia, Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula presented a compelling proposal to Pakistani industrialists at a meeting held at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Abdula announced a 10-year tax holiday for Pakistani investors looking to establish businesses in Ethiopia. This incentive allows manufacturers not only to export their products but also to penetrate the Ethiopian local market.

The meeting saw attendance from notable figures including KATI President Johar Qandhari, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohamedi, and Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia Ibrahim Tawab, among others.

Economic Counselor of Ethiopia, Kakidan Tadesse Tizazu, along with former KATI presidents Gulzar Firoz, Masood Naqi, and Ehtishamuddin, were also present, underscoring the event’s importance in fostering bilateral trade opportunities.