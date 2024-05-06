Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

The govt of Pakistan and its farmers are in a toxic relationship. These are the exact mechanics of this year’s fight over wheat

As the biggest buyer of wheat, the government of Pakistan holds all the cards. So what went down to bring farmers out onto the streets?

Ghulam Abbas
Pakistan’s farmers are in a toxic relationship with the country’s government. Every year the government announces they will buy wheat from farmers at a particular rate and the price that they set is what flour mills buy the wheat at as well. 

This means year in and year out farmers are dependent on the prices announced by the government. Normally, the government has a lot of interest in buying this wheat. For starters they can use this wheat to support farmers, keep an eye on shortages, and have a steady supply of the commodity to control any shortages or possibly any problems with the market. 

At the same time, the farmers know that so long as they can keep producing wheat they will have the government ready and available to buy wheat from them at a good price and when that price is announced flour mills will also be forced to buy at the prevailing market rate being set by the government as the major buyer.

 

The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

