The govt of Pakistan and its farmers are in a toxic relationship. These are the exact mechanics of this year’s fight over wheat

Pakistan’s farmers are in a toxic relationship with the country’s government. Every year the government announces they will buy wheat from farmers at a particular rate and the price that they set is what flour mills buy the wheat at as well.

This means year in and year out farmers are dependent on the prices announced by the government. Normally, the government has a lot of interest in buying this wheat. For starters they can use this wheat to support farmers, keep an eye on shortages, and have a steady supply of the commodity to control any shortages or possibly any problems with the market.