Fundraising, pivoting, migrating, scaling down or just cruising? This is what Pakistani startups are up to

Profit surveys all major Pakistani startups, and the results are in

Taimoor Hassan
In the labyrinthine world of startups, Pakistan’s budding entrepreneurs face a formidable array of challenges as they strive to carve their niche in the global marketplace. From economic volatility and regulatory hurdles to funding constraints, the landscape is fraught with obstacles that test the mettle of even the most seasoned founders. 

As the spectre of a global downturn looms large, Pakistani startups find themselves at a critical juncture, grappling with the harsh realities of an unforgiving market. To put things into perspective, global startup funding has slowed down to a record low level, dropping to $285 billion in 2023, marking a 38% drop from $462 billion invested in 2022, according to Crunchbase News. This is the lowest point for VC investments in the last five years. 

The first quarter of 2024 saw $75.9 billion invested in startups, which was the lowest amount of such investments since the first quarter of 2019, as the US Fed keeps the interest rates at record high of about 5.3% to fight stubborn inflation. The US Fed is expected to keep the rates unchanged until the end of this year, meaning that new VC investments will remain low for some time.

The cut down in funding meant that startups were required to prove their sustainability and generate their own profits. This would ideally lead to a better chance at fundraising for these startups as investors would consider them less risky bets if they had proven their sustainability. 

But things seem to be very very difficult for Pakistan. Officially no new investments came into Pakistan in Q1 of 2024. The startup funding has seen a drastic drop in Pakistan. From its peak of over $380 million in 2021, startup funding dropped to $332.4 million in 2022 and stood at a meagre $75.6 million in 2023. As the second quarter of 2024 has kicked off but Profit has learned some announcements could be coming soon. Nonetheless, investors and founders predict a bleak funding outlook for the entire year.

 

The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

