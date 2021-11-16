Textile exports surge 26.55pc in 4MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 26.55 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year to $6.02 billion compared to $4.75bn during 4MFY21, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year basis (YoY), the exports of textile and clothing posted growth of 24pc during the month of October 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

As per details, textile exports were recorded at $6021.815 million in July-October FY22 against the exports of $4758.473 million in July-October FY21, showing growth of 26.55pc.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton yarn, exports of which increased from $230.329 million in FY21 to $394.765 million during the current fiscal, showing growth of 71.39pc.

Likewise, the exports of cotton cloth increased by 18.54pc from $624,878 million to $740,710 million, carded and combed cotton by 100pc to $1,543 million from zero exports last year, yarn other than cotton yarn increased by 114.6pc from $8.035 million to $17.239 million whereas exports of knitwear increased by 34.5pc from $1,182,604 million to $1,601 million.

Similarly, ready-made garments exports jumped by 22.34pc in value and in quantity by 20.50pc during July-Oct FY22, while those of knitwear edged up 35.45pc in value, but dipped 13.11pc in quantity, bedwear posted positive growth of 21.30pc in value and 23.53pc in quantity.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, exports from the country witnessed an increase of 7.65pc during October 2021 when compared to the exports of $1487,144 million in September 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the import of textile machinery increased by 110pc in July-Oct FY22.