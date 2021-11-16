Tarin promises tax waiver for first-time home buyers

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has assured land developers that the federal government will extend the exemption on wealth reconciliation statement for first-time home buyers beyond Dec 31, according to a report by Dawn.

He was the groundbreaking ceremony of Naya Nazimabad Hospital on Sunday.

The finance minister said that the government would “definitely consider it as it is everyone’s right to receive a tax break” in response to real estate developer Arif Habib demanded in his address that the exemption be extended for first-time home purchases of less than Rs50 million.