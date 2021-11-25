Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil steady, focus on OPEC+ response to US-led oil release

By Agencies

LONDON: Oil prices steadied on Thursday, as investors eyed how major producers respond to the US-led emergency oil release designed to cool the market and with OPEC now expecting the release to swell inventories.

Brent crude futures gained $0.07 to $82.32 a barrel at 1127 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $0.12, or 0.2%, to $78.27 a barrel.

OPEC expects the US release to swell a surplus in oil markets by 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), a source from the group said.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together called OPEC+, will meet on December 1-2 to set policy.

Article continues after this advertisement

“The bold move from the oil importers has opened the door wide open for OPEC+ to adjust its supply policy downwards at its next (meeting on) 2 December 2021,” Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson said.

OPEC+ has been adding 400,000 barrels per day of supply since August, unwinding record output cuts made last year when pandemic curbs slammed demand.

Three sources told Reuters OPEC+ is not discussing pausing its oil output increases, despite the decision by the United States, Japan, India and others to release emergency oil stocks.

OPEC members the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait said they were fully committed to the OPEC+ agreement and had no prior stance ahead of next week’s meeting.

Iraq, also an OPEC member, said it backs continuing OPEC+’s existing plan of raising output by 400,000 bpd a month, saying the outlook for the oil market was unclear due to turbulence in global markets.

High oil prices have added to inflationary concerns. A coordinated release could add around 70-80 million barrels of crude supply to markets, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

The US Department of Energy has launched an auction to sell 32 million barrels of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) for delivery between late December to April 2022. It plans to release another 18 million barrels soon.

Traders are also looking out for whether China will follow through on plans to release oil from its reserves.

US Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed gasoline and distillate stockpiles fell more than expected, while crude stocks rose.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM Imran invites foreign tech corps to establish ventures in Pakistan
Next articlePakistan’s external debt increased 11.4pc YoY: SBP
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Lira collapse leaves Turks bewildered

ANKARA: Anxious Turks struggled to keep up with a bewildering collapse in their currency and the main opposition party leader said the country was...
Read more
World Business News

US challenges OPEC+ with coordinated release of oil from reserves

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Tuesday it will release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South...
Read more
World Business News

In shock move, India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

NEW DELHI: India's government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital money, its parliament...
Read more
World Business News

Oil slips on plans to tap emergency crude reserves

MELBOURNE: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, reversing gains in the previous session, on growing talk the United States, Japan and India will release crude...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Apex committee takes notice of trade disruption at Torkham border

ISLAMABAD: An apex committee meeting of the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) has taken notice of disruption of trade via Torkham border due to...

PC board approves hiring of financial advisors for sale of govt properties

Envoy calls for bolstering Pak-Czech trade, economic ties

Pakistan’s external debt increased 11.4pc YoY: SBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.