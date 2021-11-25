Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s external debt increased 11.4pc YoY: SBP

By TLTP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities have increased by $13 billion or 11.4 per cent during the last one year, according to the statistics released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

As per details, the outstanding debt and liabilities of the country stood at $127 billion by September 2021, compared with $114 billion over the same period of the last year. The external public debt of the country increased $10.76 billion to $99.6 billion by the end of September 2021, compared with $88.9 billion a year ago.

Of the total public external debt, the government’s external debt increased to $80.95 billion, compared with $72.30 billion. The outstanding external debt from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reduced to $7.07 billion as against $7.6 billion.

The outstanding external debt under the head of foreign exchange liabilities increased to $11.64 billion by September 2021, compared with $9.03 billion a year ago. Similarly, the external debt of public sector enterprises rose to $6.68 billion, compared with $5.13 billion. Foreign borrowing from the banks also registered an increase to $5.37 billion, compared with $4.41 billion.

Article continues after this advertisement

The private sector foreign borrowing; however, slightly reduced to $11.09 billion by September 2021 as against $11.32 billion in the same period of the last year.

The SBP data also showed that the ratio of debt and liabilities to the GDP increased to 40.2 per cent by September 2021 as against 39.6 per cent a year ago. Similarly, the public external debt-to-GDP ratio also increased to 31.6 per cent, compared with 30.9 per cent a year ago.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil steady, focus on OPEC+ response to US-led oil release
Next articleEnvoy calls for bolstering Pak-Czech trade, economic ties
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt mulling uniform wheat support price across country

hISLAMABAD: Terming the Sindh government’s announcement of higher wheat support price against the price set by the federal government a "non-serious and anti-people action",...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin to launch Pakistan’s first third party clearing service provider for PSX

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will soon officially launch Pakistan’s first Professional Clearing Member (PCM) e-Clear services, an entity set up by the Central...
Read more
HEADLINES

Probe committee holds lower Customs staff responsible for valuation fraud

ISLAMABAD: A fact finding committee probing the valuation fraud at Quetta Customs Collectorate has reportedly held lower staff members responsible for the corruption that...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX continues extending losses, falls below 44,000 points level

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) plunged for the fourth day in a row on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding another 427.95...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Apex committee takes notice of trade disruption at Torkham border

ISLAMABAD: An apex committee meeting of the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) has taken notice of disruption of trade via Torkham border due to...

PC board approves hiring of financial advisors for sale of govt properties

Envoy calls for bolstering Pak-Czech trade, economic ties

Pakistan’s external debt increased 11.4pc YoY: SBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.