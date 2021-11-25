Envoy calls for bolstering Pak-Czech trade, economic ties

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of the Republic of Czech to Pakistan, Tomas Smetanka, has said that his country is keen to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

In this regard, the Czech envoy on Thursday asked Pakistani investors to take full benefit from the Generalised Preferences Scheme-Plus (GPS+) status – granting a duty-free access to Pakistani manufacturing products to the EU market and invest in potential sectors in the Czech Republic to strengthen mutual cooperation in multi-facet sectors as well as the economic and trade relationship between the two countries.

Smetanka was addressing members of the business community during a meeting chaired by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad.

He said the mutual trade volume between the Republic Czech and Pakistan had been haphazard since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and hoped that the situation would improve in the future.

Article continues after this advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the SCCI president while agreeing that there was huge potential to boost mutual trade and economic relations between the two countries, invited Czech investors to make investments in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including tourism, hydel power generation, gas, minerals, gemstones, honey, pharma etc.

The SCCI chief called for simplifying the visa issuance process for the business community, promotion of mutual cooperation, holding joint trade exhibitions, and business-to-business (B2B) meetings.