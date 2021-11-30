Sign inSubscribe
OGRA announces Rs14.31 per kg cut in LPG price for December

11.8 kg domestic cylinder to be available for Rs2,390

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday announced a Rs14.31 per kilogramme cut in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of December.

The new price of LPG will stand at Rs202.57 per kg while the price of a 11.8 kg domestic cylinder will be Rs2,390.44 after witnessing a Rs168.90 decrease.

Similarly, the price of a commercial cylinder has decreased by Rs650.

According to a notification in this regard, the decreased price of LPG will remain effective throughout the last month of the year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LPG price of a 11.8 kg domestic cylinder was nearly Rs2,559.35 during November.

Staff Report

