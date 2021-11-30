Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR exceeds tax collection target set for 5MFY22

Collection represents growth of 36.5pc compared to 5MFY21

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs2,314 billion tax during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 (5MFY22), exceeded the target of Rs2,016 billion by Rs298 billion and representing a a growth of about 36.5 per cent over the collection of Rs1,695 billion during the July-November period last year. 

As per details, the tax department’s collection included Rs760 billion income tax, Rs1,047 billion sales tax, Rs121 billion federal excise duty (FED) and Rs383 billion Customs duty.

While chasing the target of Rs408 billion fixed for the month of November, the net collection totaled realised Rs470 billion with Rs62 billion in excess of the assigned monthly target, an increase of 35.2pc over Rs348 billion collected in November FY21.

Out of Rs470 billion revenue, FBR collected Rs137 billion income tax, Rs216 billion sales tax, Rs24 FED and Rs92 billion Customs duty.

Article continues after this advertisement

On the other hand, gross collections increased from Rs1,783 billion during 5MFY21 to Rs2,437 billion in the same period of the current fiscal, showing an increase of 36.7pc while the amount of refunds disbursed during 5MFY22 was Rs123 billion compared to Rs88 billion paid last year, showing an increase of 40.5pc.

A handout issued by the tax department stated that after collecting over Rs4.7 trillion and exceeding its assigned revenue targets set for tax year FY21, FBR has successfully maintained the momentum set in July, 2021. 

“This spectacular performance in the first five months of the current financial year clearly shows that FBR is well on its way to achieving the assigned target of Rs5,829 billion for the year despite daunting challenges, compelling constraints posed by the pandemic, and sporadic tax cuts announced by the government as relief and price stabilisation measures,” the statement concluded.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUSA, UK, China remain top three destinations for Pakistani exports in 4MFY22
Next articleOGRA announces Rs14.31 per kg cut in LPG price for December
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt pays Rs134bn to clear dues of IPPs

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency on Tuesday informed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) that the government has made a payment of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Refineries issue SOS call fearing shutdown over high stocks of HSFO

ISLAMABAD: Fearing forced shut down owing to non-lifted High Sulphur Furnace Oil (HSFO), local oil refineries have approached the Petroleum Division to take measures...
Read more
HEADLINES

Petrol price to remain unchanged at Rs145.82

The government of Pakistan on Tuesday announced that it would maintain the prices of petroleum products including petrol, kerosene, and light diesel unchanged till...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation rises to 11.5pc in November, highest in 21 months

ISLAMABAD: Inflation during November has registered the highest rise in 21 months with an 11.5 per cent jump on a year-on-year (YoY) basis compared...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Large, synchronised global downturn due to omicron highly unlikely: Fitch

LONDON: It is too soon to incorporate the effects of the omicron coronavirus variant into economic growth forecasts until more is known about its...

OGRA announces Rs14.31 per kg cut in LPG price for December

FBR exceeds tax collection target set for 5MFY22

USA, UK, China remain top three destinations for Pakistani exports in 4MFY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.