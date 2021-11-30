USA, UK, China remain top three destinations for Pakistani exports in 4MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first four months of current financial year (4MFY22), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.

As per details, total exports to the USA during July-October FY22 were recorded at $2096.859 million against the exports of $1461.197 million during July-October FY21, showing a growth of 43.5 per cent, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday.

This was followed by UK, where Pakistan exported goods worth $806.571 million against the exports of $602.393 million in the period under review last year, showing an increase of 33.9pc.

Similarly, China was Pakistan’s third top export destination, where the country sent products worth $763.572 million during the months under review against the exports of $462.268 million, showing a growth of 65.2pc, SBP’s data revealed.

Article continues after this advertisement

Among other countries, exports to UAE stood at $540.112 million against $448.929 million during 4MFY22, showing an increase of 20.31pc, the data revealed.

During July-October period of FY22, exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $158.721 million against $296.563 million in the corresponding period of FY21.

Overall, Pakistan’s exports to all other countries witnessed an increase of 32.31pc during the months under review, from a total of $7.322 billion to $9.681 billion, the central bank’s data revealed.