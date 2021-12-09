NEPRA notifies Rs4.75 hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified a Rs4.75 per unit hike in the power price on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of October.

In this regard, NEPRA on Thursday issued a notification informing of the hike for all ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) except K-Electric, adding that the raise will be charged from consumers in the billing month of December.

The hike of Rs4.7446 per unit will be applicable to all the consumer categories except life line consumers of all DISCOs.

“While effecting the fuel adjustment charges, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order,” the notification added.

Article continues after this advertisement

It may be added here that the actual fuel charge component for October was Rs9.9179 per unit against the reference fuel charge component of Rs5.1733 per unit.

Earlier on November 9, the authority had approved an increase of Rs2.52 per unit in the power tariff for electricity consumers of ex-WAPDA distribution companies on account of FCA for September. The increase had put a burden of Rs40 billion on power consumers.