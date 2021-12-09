Sign inSubscribe
NEPRA notifies Rs4.75 hike in power tariff

Raise to be charged from consumers in billing month of December

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified a Rs4.75 per unit hike in the power price on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of October.

In this regard, NEPRA on Thursday issued a notification informing of the hike for all ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) except K-Electric, adding that the raise will be charged from consumers in the billing month of December.

The hike of Rs4.7446 per unit will be applicable to all the consumer categories except life line consumers of all DISCOs.

“While effecting the fuel adjustment charges, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order,” the notification added.  

It may be added here that the actual fuel charge component for October was Rs9.9179 per unit against the reference fuel charge component of Rs5.1733 per unit.  

Earlier on November 9, the authority had approved an increase of Rs2.52 per unit in the power tariff for electricity consumers of ex-WAPDA distribution companies on account of FCA for September. The increase had put a burden of Rs40 billion on power consumers.

 

 

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

FIA, NAB to probe appointment of CFO & others in HESCO

ISLAMABAD: The Senate panel on power has decided to forward the issue of alleged illegal appointments of chief financial officer (CFO) and others at...
DG Oil asks Power Division to resolve furnace oil overload issue at refineries

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division’s Directorate General (Oil) on Thursday requested the Power Division to direct the power plants to uplift furnace oil through Pakistan...
Pakistan’s largest expo centre to be built in Faislabad

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given the approval in principle for building Pakistan’s largest expo centre in Faisalabad. The decision in this regard...
RDA inflows surge $239m in November to $2.916bn: SBP

The Roshan Digital Account's (RDA) inflows stand at $2.916 billion as of November 2021. In this regard, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday...
IATA-freight traffic
IATA calls on govts to rethink travel bans

MONTREAL: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling on governments to rethink travel bans introduced after the discovery of the Omicron variant, saying...

Inflation prompting global monetary policy normalisation: Fitch

FBR registers FIR against Metro Shoes on allegations of tax evasion, fraud

PSX sheds 328 points on Omicron case, upcoming monetary policy

