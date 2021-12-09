Sign inSubscribe
Profit rates on savings schemes increased

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Following the hike in the policy rate, the government has increased profits rates on all national savings schemes by up to 2.4 per cent, which would be effective from December 10.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, the return on pension, bahbood savings certificate, regular income certificate, saving accounts, special saving account and defence certificate have been increased with effect from December 10.

The notification states that the rate of profit on a pension certificate has been increased from 11.04pc to 12.95pc, with an increase of 1.92 per cent.

The profit payable on bahbood savings certificates has also been increased from 11.04pc to 12.96pc while return on special savings certificates has been increased from 8.2pc to 10.60pc with an increase of 2.40pc.

Likewise, the return on defence savings certificates has been increased from 9.37pc to 10.98pc with an increase of 1.61pc while the return on a special saving account has also been increased to 2.40pc with the new profit at 10.60pc instead of 8.20pc. 

Moreover, the return on a regular income certificate would now be 10.86pc instead of 8.76pc with an increase of 2.04pc.  

Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

