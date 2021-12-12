How far will the tremors of Sialkot travel?

On December 3rd, Ashfaq Awan was stunned by the news that his former manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage had been murdered in a mob lynching, and his body burnt and desecrated. “I worked at Rajco Industries under Mr Priyantha four years ago, and I’m not exaggerating when I say his expertise in industrial engineering and textiles changed the way Rajco and a large portion of the industry in Sialkot work,” he said. For Awan, Priyantha was not just a boss but a mentor – a man that he says “taught me not just work but settled my life in so many ways. I will forever be grateful.”

Priyantha was not the only Sri Lankan factory manager working in Sialkot. Over the years, as Sialkot has developed and grown its industry an influx of foreign workers have come into the city as quality managers for export oriented manufacturing. While the grisly incident has been followed by wide ranging condemnation from all over the country, Sialkot as a city is now coming to terms with the aftermath.



