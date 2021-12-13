Technical advisor likely to run Petroleum Division

ISLAMABAD: After three years of its rule, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is mulling over appointing a technical advisor in MP-I scale to look after the affairs of the Petroleum Division.

According to sources, the division has finalised the eligibility and qualification criteria for the post under which the appointment of a technical advisor will be initially made for a period of three years and will be further extendable for a maximum period of two years on a yearly basis, subject to performance.

Under the supervision of the minister incharge of the division and the concerned secretary, the technical advisor will be responsible for carrying out, but will not be limited to, certain tasks including reviewing existing policies, framework, constitutional provision and rules of business related to petroleum, gas, and minerals.

Similarly, the technical advisor will study the latest global and regional best practices in the field of petroleum for augmenting the capacity of the said sector. He will oversee development programmes of the sector and companies, organisations, and departments under the division’s administrative control.

In addition, the official will review the existing framework for the promotion of research and innovation in the field of petroleum and suggest measures for upgrading the same in addition to reviewing existing Human Resource (HR) policies to assess their maturity, effectiveness and suitability and suggest measures for capacity building in this regard.

Sources said that the selected candidate will be offered MP-I scale as well as other perks and privileges as per the government’s rules and regulations whereas the maximum age limit for a candidate to apply for the position is 62 years.

The candidate must have Ph.D degree in energy management, policy, earth sciences, petroleum, chemical, mining, minerals or allied engineering discipline from a globally recognised university/HEC with at least 14 years of professional experience or a masters degree in relevant subjects with 18 years of experience in the relevant field.

According to the petroleum division, the division is looking for an outstanding, dynamic and seasoned professional, having a sound grasp of technical and commercial issues of upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the sector.

It is relevant to mention here that during the past three years, the government has given the reins of Ministry of Energy and its two wings i.e. power and petroleum to federal ministers Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Nadeem Babar, SAPM Shahzad Qasim and SAPM Tabish Gauhar as well as and federal secretaries Irfan Ali, Asad Hayauddin and Dr Arshad Mahmood.