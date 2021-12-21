USC unable to operationalise 1,400 POS machines

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Store Corporation (USC) has not been able to operationalise Point of Sales (POS) machines in all of its outlets due to a delay in the delivery of the machines, Profit learnt here on Tuesday.

Sources said that USC had awarded the contract for provision and installation of POS machines to the National Radio and Telecommunications Corporation (NRTC), which had committed to supplying the hardware before September 30.

The government aims to computerize the USC for the purpose of offering a targeted subsidy. However, the Ministry of Industries and Production during the first week of the current month had informed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) that the subsidy can only be implemented after all the POS machines are installed.

So far, only 2,300 POS machines out of 3,700 have been delivered and installed even though the NRTC had promised to complete the operationalisation of the remaining 1,400 machines by November 30.

Once the POS machines are installed in all USC outlets, about a months time would be required for the system to be fully operational and stabilised after thorough testing.

It may be mentioned here that the ECC, in its last meeting, announced a Rs5.5 billion subsidy on imported wheat, ghee, sugar, rice, and pulses by December 31, 2021.

On the other hand, the spokesperson of USC told this scribe that the development of POS software as well as integration with the Ehsaas Programme for targeted subsidy systems has been completed in addition to the establishment of a data center.

The department claimed that it has also completed the deployment of POS on all 3,700 stores across the country whereas network connectivity on approximately 3,450 stores by PTCL is completed.

“Out of 3,450 connections, 3,400 POS machines are operational at USC stores,” the spokesperson said.

He added that PTCL will complete connectivity on the remaining 300 stores by December 31, after which all existing USC stores will be operationally ready for dispensation of the targeted subsidy.