Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

IDC acquired by Integrated Diagnostics Holdings for $72.35m

The transaction subject to CCP's approval

By Ahtasam Ahmad

KARACHI: Global consumer health company Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH) has bought a 50 per cent stake in Base Consultancy FZ LLC, the SPV that owns Islamabad Diagnostic Center (IDC).

The purchase agreement was signed with the Evercare Group against a consideration of $72.35 million. However, the transaction is still subject to the approval of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

Once processed, the transaction will result in IDC being a subsidiary of IDH which is aligned with the company’s strategy of penetrating underserved and fast growing emerging markets.

With 80 centers across 30 cities, IDC stands as one of Pakistan’s largest integrated diagnostic providers. The company had impressive numbers for financial year 2021; it served around two million patients while also conducting around 3 million tests. The revenues for FY21 were $46 million recording a 208pc growth, EBITDA at $22.1 million and net profits of $13.7 million. 

Article continues after this advertisement

As per the press release, IDH plans to finance the transaction through a combination of existing cash and committed debt facilities. The debt package includes the $45.0 million facility secured from IFC in May 2021, and an additional $15.0 million IFC syndicated facility from Mashreq Bank. 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStrong participation in PIBs as market anticipates pause in tightening cycle
Next articleAround $50m deals signed at Pak-Uzbek business forum: Senate informed
Ahtasam Ahmad

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt likely to revise SBP amendment bill

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to revise the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill owing to reservations from different quarters. Sources said that various...
Read more
HEADLINES

Around $50m deals signed at Pak-Uzbek business forum: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday informed the Upper House that approximately $50 million agreements...
Read more
HEADLINES

Strong participation in PIBs as market anticipates pause in tightening cycle

KARACHI: The government raised Rs158 billion in the Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction on Wednesday against the target of Rs100bn. Participation in the auction remained...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX remains flat in low-volume session

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a lacklustre and low-volume session on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming mini-budget, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX remains flat in low-volume session

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a lacklustre and low-volume session on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming mini-budget, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index...

ECNEC approves Rs23.6bn Rawalpindi Ring Road project 

China’s economy to grow by 8pc in 2021: World Bank

CNG association launches countrywide protest against gas suspension

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.