Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

MoC tasked to formalise barter trade with Afghanistan

Finance ministry asked to implement proposals to use Pakistani currency for trade with neighbouring country

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has been tasked to formally implement the proposal of barter trade with Kabul as Pakistan aims to improve and formalise trade with the neighbouring country.

According to sources, during a recent meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the proposal the ministry in this regard was discussed in detail after which the ministry was task to consult public and private stakeholders to formalise and implement the proposals, besides taking suggestions from the Ministry of Finance on how to handle the issue.

Sources said that it was also agreed to revisit existing options of trading in Pakistani rupee. The finance ministry has been asked to lead stakeholders’ deliberation and identify if this option is feasible and viable.

It may be recalled that the proposals of allowing trade with Afghanistan in local currency or currency swap agreements through land routes have been under discussion for a long time.

Article continues after this advertisement

During the said meeting, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other relevant authorities were also tasked with implementing the Risk Management System (RMS) on land routes, especially at the border with Afghanistan,  to streamline trade activities at the Pak-Afghan border. 

The system is presently active at sea ports. In the pilot phase that will last two months, trade of soapstone, cement, and coal would be tested. 

Pakistan Customs has been working to develop an Integrated Risk Management System (IRMS) through the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) through which trade regulatory bodies will be process certifications through a single integrated platform. This will bring the transformation in trading across the borders landscape and contribute immensely to the economic growth and national development of Pakistan.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has already extended the facility of cash convertible currencies as export proceeds for settlement of export to Afghanistan and Central Asian states, which expired on October 15, 2021. The facility has now been extended until December 31, 2021.

Under the facility, authorised dealers will accept cash convertible currencies brought over counters as export proceeds without asking for customs declaration for passengers.

On July 2, the SBP had issued a circular revising the procedures and made it mandatory for exporters to show evidence of dollars at the time of issuing E-form.

According to reports, to facilitate the exporters of perishable products, the government has allowed exports of fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, meat and fish in the Pak rupee to Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan went up by 99pc to $18.960 million in July-August 2021 (2MFY22) from $9.514m over the same months of last fiscal year.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTurkish unit of crypto exchange Binance fined, news agency says
Next articleTarin reiterates resolve to IMF conditions before sixth review
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tarin reiterates resolve to IMF conditions before sixth review

Prime Minister's Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin reiterated Pakistan's plan to fulfill the conditions imposed by the IMF as prior action before the sixth...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sufficient FO stock available to meet country’s winter energy needs: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Sunday clarified some ‘misconceptions’ about the availability and consumption of furnace oil (FO), saying it was ‘well...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt cannot make gas cheaper beyond certain limit: Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the federal government cannot reduce gas prices for consumers beyond a certain limit. Addressing...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoIP, MoST in tug of war over control of local auto industry standards

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) has sidelined the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) by tasking the Engineering Development Board (EDB)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time:...

LONDON: The world’s economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than...

Govt cannot make gas cheaper beyond certain limit: Azhar

MoIP, MoST in tug of war over control of local auto industry standards

Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan govt

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.