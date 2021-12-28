Govt to seal businesses with staff unvaccinated for Covid

Industries and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam has warned the owners of factories, shopping malls and other businesses to get their staff vaccinated by Jan 5, 2022, failing which their premises would be sealed.

The minister was speaking at a meeting held in the capital on Monday.

“We have decided to ensure vaccination of all factory workers etc. by January 5. After passing this deadline, the department, with the help of respective district enforcement teams, will start sealing all business premises found having staff sans vaccination,” Aslam said.