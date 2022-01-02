Sign inSubscribe
Education

Will the India-model work for Pakistan’s EdTech startups?

Profit investigates if, despite very similar market conditions, replicating a Byju’s like model is a foregone conclusion for Pakistani EdTech startups?

By Taimoor Hassan

The most valuable startup in India is an educational technology company. EdTech companies, as they are known in financial circles, have a grip on India. Byjus, which also has its brand logo on the Indian cricket team’s kit, has been valued at $18 billion and have been given a ballpark estimate of a valuation over $50 billion if they go public by next year.

And they aren’t the only massive edtech out there either. While Pakistanis are at odds over the country’s first unicorn, India has four unicorns just in the EdTech sector – Unacademy, Vedantu, UpGrad and Eruditus – in addition to 3,500 other startups. 

But then why isn’t the same happening in Pakistan? Why is our nascent but noisy startup scene mostly finding its money in grocery delivery and banking disruptions when education is right there and available? Think about it – education and health are the two things most important to any parent when they think about their child. And with the Covid-19 pandemic putting into perspective how learning can be done online and people becoming more comfortable with digital payments, why is EdTech not thriving in Pakistan like it is across the border? 

One reason could be the obvious one – education is structured very differently in Pakistan. These apps can tailor their tutoring to help students achieve excellence in the Indian school system and aim to get into the vast network of world-class IIT and IIM universities in India that are highly coveted. The other reason could be that school is boring and an education startup isn’t sexy enough for ‘finance types’. 

The EdTechs do exist in Pakistan. Some have been around longer than the B2B and eCommerce ‘disruptors.’ But they simply have not had the same traction. The question is, will they ever manage to step up and get somewhere? Because the space for this definitely exists. It is only a question of whether the EdTechs will be able to claim it.

Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

  1. No mention of Dot & Line that’s actually made the most headway locally in the Ed-tech space with limited resources and thousands of paying students?

