Govt appoints Muzzammil Aslam as Energy Ministry spokesperson

The federal government on Monday appointed Muzzammil Aslam as spokesperson for the Minister of Energy.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement in this regard. “I am pleased to appoint Muzzammil Aslam as spokesperson on energy issues,” he said.

I am pleased to appoint @MuzzammilAslam3 as spokesperson on energy issues. He will be performing this role in addition to his role as spokesperson to Finance Minister. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) January 3, 2022

He added that Aslam will be performing this role in addition to his role as spokesperson to finance minister.

Senior economist Muzzammil Aslam was appointed as spokesperson of the Minister of Finance in October 2021.

Reportedly, he has over 15 years of experience in the fields of economics, equity research, business development and capital markets. Further, his work on economics has been actively pursued by key government institutions.

Muzzammil Aslam holds Bachelor of Commerce and Master of Public Administration degrees, along with an MAS degree in economics from the University of Karachi and a Master of Science degree in economics from the University of Bath, United Kingdom.