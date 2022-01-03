Sign inSubscribe
Govt appoints Muzzammil Aslam as Energy Ministry spokesperson

Aslam to represent both Energy Ministry and Finance Ministry as spokesperson

By News Desk

The federal government on Monday appointed Muzzammil Aslam as spokesperson for the Minister of Energy.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement in this regard. “I am pleased to appoint Muzzammil Aslam as spokesperson on energy issues,” he said.

He added that Aslam will be performing this role in addition to his role as spokesperson to finance minister.

Senior economist Muzzammil Aslam was appointed as spokesperson of the Minister of Finance in October 2021.

Reportedly, he has over 15 years of experience in the fields of economics, equity research, business development and capital markets. Further, his work on economics has been actively pursued by key government institutions.

Muzzammil Aslam holds Bachelor of Commerce and Master of Public Administration degrees, along with an MAS degree in economics from the University of Karachi and a Master of Science degree in economics from the University of Bath, United Kingdom.

 

 

Previous articleWorld markets begin 2022 on a high note
Next articlePM launches Pak-China Business Investment Forum
News Desk

PSX kicks off new year with 290 point gain

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the new year trading on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index remaining positive for the...
Read more
