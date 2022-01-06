Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows

World's first decentralised currency had hit record high of $69,000 in November

By Reuters

HONG KONG: Bitcoin fell below $43,000 on Thursday, testing multi-month lows after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed it leaning toward more aggressive policy action, which sapped investor appetite for riskier assets.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was last at $42,700, down 1.7%, having lost 5.2% on Wednesday. A break below last month’s trough of $42,000 would make it the weakest since September.

The token hit a record high of $69,000 in November.

The fall “correlated with the ‘risk off’ move across most traditional asset classes,” said Matt Dibb, COO of Singapore-based crypto fund distributor, Stack Funds, pointing to the declines in the Nasdaq in particular.

Article continues after this advertisement

Moves in cryptocurrency markets are becoming more aligned with those in traditional markets as the number of institutions trading both crypto and other assets grows.

The Nasdaq plunged more than 3% overnight in its biggest one-day percentage drop since February, after Fed minutes showed US policymakers had discussed reducing the bank’s balance sheet at their December meeting, when they also decided to accelerate finishing their bond buying programme.

Share markets in Asia sold off on Thursday as well, while US Treasury yields edged higher.

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency which underpins the ethereum network, lost 5.2% on Wednesday, and touched its lowest level since October, before bouncing back slightly to $3,460.

Crypto analysts were also watching to see whether anti-government protests in Kazakhstan, which were initially sparked by rising fuel prices, would affect the bitcoin network.

The central Asian nation was the world’s second-largest centre for bitcoin mining, Britain’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance said last year.

The Kazakh government late last year began cracking down on some miners, fearing the energy-intensive process was using too much power.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTrade deficit widens 106pc in July-Dec
Next articleOil falls from one-month high after US fuel inventory surge
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil falls from one-month high after US fuel inventory surge

SINGAPORE: Oil prices lost ground on Thursday, falling more than $1 a barrel from their highest levels in more than a month after US...
Read more
World Business News

Turkish central bank’s net FX reserves drop again to lowest since 2002

ISTANBUL: The Turkish central bank's net international reserves dropped to their lowest level since 2002 at $8.11 billion on December 31, from $8.63 billion...
Read more
World Business News

IMF delays world economic outlook release till Jan 25

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will release its World Economic Outlook on January 25, a week later than planned, to factor in the...
Read more
World Business News

Indian court halts Amazon, Future arbitration in blow to US giant

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has halted arbitration proceedings between Indian conglomerate Future Group and its estranged U.S. partner Amazon.com in light of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows

HONG KONG: Bitcoin fell below $43,000 on Thursday, testing multi-month lows after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed it leaning toward more...

Trade deficit widens 106pc in July-Dec

China to deliver 50,000 tonnes urea on February 10

Turkish central bank’s net FX reserves drop again to lowest since 2002

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.