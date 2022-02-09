Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Prime Minister to approve final CAD draft strategy

By Ghulam Abbas

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Tuesday directed the Planning Commission deputy chairman, Planning Development & Special Initiatives secretary and Government of Balochistan chief secretary to finalize the draft strategy on Command Area Development (CAD) in Southern Balochistan before submitting it to the prime minister for final approval.

The minister said “Our top priority should be to generate employment opportunities for the local people of Balochistan particularly the locals of Southern Balochistan through these water projects”. 

“All the relevant stakeholders are directed to sit together to finalize the draft strategy before the final approval from the Prime Minister,” said the minister. 

“These projects will have a positive impact on the lives of local people which must be the top priority,” he added.

Article continues after this advertisement

Water and Power Resources Secretary briefed the minister that 40 projects related to water are being executed in Balochistan funded by the federal government with the estimated cost of Rs273 billion, while Rs29 billion are allocated in budget of 2021-2022. These projects will be completed in five years. 

The Secretary further informed that out of 40 projects, 10 water projects have been completed with the cost of Rs2 billion while few are underway and new projects were also added. During the meeting, he also proposed to engage the private sector so farmers of the local areas could be assisted through these projects. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleECC allows extension of lease for Saindak Copper Gold Project
Next articleFIA unearths alleged fraud in Central Board of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FIA unearths alleged fraud in Central Board of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed alleged fraud in the Central Board of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CBR ECHS). In addition a First...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC allows extension of lease for Saindak Copper Gold Project

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has allowed 15 years’ extension of lease contract between Saindak Metals Limited (SML) and Metallurgical Construction Corporation (MCC) China...
Read more
HEADLINES

World Bank disburses $3.4bn for 23 projects

The World Bank (WB) has disbursed $3.4 billion against the 23 projects worth $7.8 billion. World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine shared this with the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PESCO served property tax evasion notice by KP tax department

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Excise and Taxation Department has directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to pay the property tax due within 72 hours...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PESCO served property tax evasion notice by KP tax department

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Excise and Taxation Department has directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to pay the property tax due within 72 hours...

Tarin asks ZTBL to provide relief to Thal farmers

FBR starts inquiry against Hareem Shah

SBP imposes penalty on five banks

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.