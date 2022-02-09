Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP imposes penalty on five banks

By TLTP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs57.834 million on five major banks for violating regulatory instructions regarding general banking operations during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In addition to penal action, the banks have been advised to strengthen their processes with respect to identified areas. Among the banks, the highest penalty of Rs13.684 million has been imposed on Bank AL Habib Limited (BAHL) for violation of SBP’s regulatory instructions while The Bank of Punjab (BoP) has been fined Rs12.545 million for the same offense.

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited is charged Rs11.045 million for breaching instructions related to general banking operations. 

Meanwhile, Askari Bank Limited (AKBL) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have been penalized Rs10.30 million and Rs10.26 million respectively for violations of the same. 

Article continues after this advertisement

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKarachi-based financial advisory startup Elphinstone Cap gets YCombinator’s backing 
Next articleFBR starts inquiry against Hareem Shah
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FIA unearths alleged fraud in Central Board of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed alleged fraud in the Central Board of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CBR ECHS). In addition a First...
Read more
HEADLINES

Prime Minister to approve final CAD draft strategy

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Tuesday directed the Planning Commission deputy chairman, Planning Development & Special Initiatives secretary...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC allows extension of lease for Saindak Copper Gold Project

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has allowed 15 years’ extension of lease contract between Saindak Metals Limited (SML) and Metallurgical Construction Corporation (MCC) China...
Read more
HEADLINES

World Bank disburses $3.4bn for 23 projects

The World Bank (WB) has disbursed $3.4 billion against the 23 projects worth $7.8 billion. World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine shared this with the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PESCO served property tax evasion notice by KP tax department

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Excise and Taxation Department has directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to pay the property tax due within 72 hours...

Tarin asks ZTBL to provide relief to Thal farmers

FBR starts inquiry against Hareem Shah

SBP imposes penalty on five banks

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.