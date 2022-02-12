Sign inSubscribe
PM grants three month extension to NBP President Arif Usmani

By Shahzad Paracha

The Prime Minister has approved a three month extension for National Bank of Pakistan President Arif Usmani.

According to sources, the PM has approved the summary sent by the Finance Division asking for a three month extension for the NBP president.

His three year term was due to expire on February 12, 2022.

The incumbent government had initially appointed him back in February 2019 for three years. 

According to sources the government is yet to initiate the hiring process for a new president.

 

Shahzad Paracha

