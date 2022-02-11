Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR disposes 2,100 confiscated cigarette cartons worth Rs60.9mn

By Shahzad Paracha
A lot of cigarettes.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set on fire 2,100 confiscated cartons of cigarettes worth Rs60.9 million.

Sources said that the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Inland Revenue (IR) Hyderabad set on fire 2,100 confiscated cartons of cigarettes.

The value of these confiscated cigarettes were Rs60.9 million which involved duties & taxes of Rs45 million, sources added.

Meanwhile, the FBR on Friday in a Press Release stated that  FBR’s Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN), has seized 93,526,800 illegal cigarettes worth Rs225 million involving duties and taxes of Rs183.9 million in the seven months of FY 2021-22. 

It is pertinent to mention that IREN was established in September 2019 with a Chief Coordinator, Central Field Coordinator and seven regional enforcement hubs all across Pakistan, tasked to conduct raids and seizures on the counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes. 

As a part of ongoing crackdown against illicit cigarette trade country wide, all IREN hubs have intensified their operation against businesses dealing in non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes to save national exchequer from revenue loss. 

Moreover, IREN has also been entrusted to ensure its enforcement in the entire supply chain of the sugar Industry.  For this purpose, the Chief Coordinator IREN and his Regional Enforcement Squads across Pakistan are geared to conduct raids and ensure seizures on the non-tax paid sugar stocks, which move out of the factory premises without tax stamps. 

As a result, IREN Squads have intensified their operations in every nook and corner of the country, against the non-compliant supply chain operators dealing in the sugar sector in order to maximize revenue potential. 

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has appreciated the performance of IREN Squads and announced cash reward for those officers, who conducted successful raids. 

He stated that the Track & Trace system coupled with IREN’s valiant drive would help overcome the menace of non-tax paid goods in the market.

 

Previous articleSSGCL to resume gas supply to CNG stations from Monday
Shahzad Paracha

Profit by Pakistan Today
