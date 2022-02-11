SSGCL to resume gas supply to CNG stations from Monday

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has announced it will resume gas supply to all those Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations that are operating on Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) from Monday.

On Friday, SSGCL, after 45 days of gas supply suspension to the CNG sector, announced that the SSGCL management has decided to resume gas supplies to all those CNG stations that are operating on RLNG.

The supplies will resume from 08:00 am on Monday, February 14, 2022, said SSGCL.

According to SSGCL, gas supply was earlier suspended to the CNG sector from December 1, 2021 till February 15, 2022 in accordance with the gas load management plan.

