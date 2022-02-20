Sign inSubscribe
A fund of one’s own

Worried about how to save for an emergency? Don’t worry, we have a plan.

By Ahtasam Ahmad
One imagines many emergencies that might happen to them in their personal lives. A car crash, a roof collapse, a stampede, a wild tornado – anything could happen at any moment that could result in a person’s life or livelihood crashing down. 

After all, how many of us could predict that the coronavirus would wreak havoc on the world as it did and cause colossal economic damage as well as the huge impact it had on global public health? The hospitality sector and the transport industry, two businesses considered ‘safe’ were suddenly humbled and brought to their knees by the force of the pandemic. 

The disruption sent shockwaves into economies across the world and ours was no different. From large corporations to individual households – everyone was impacted. In Pakistan alone, more than 50% of working people reported that they were either fired or that their salaries were cut. 

At times like these, when the unexpected happens, what comes in handy are emergency funds. The idea of an emergency fund elicits many kinds of responses. The first is an overly simplistic one. No, an emergency fund is not a piggy bank you’ve been putting money in or a drawer you’ve been setting aside a certain portion of your salary in each month. The second response to the idea of an emergency fund is intimidation – because there is very little understanding of what these funds are and what they do. 

Profit brings you a detailed guide on how to create a personal emergency fund and where to place it.

Ahtasam Ahmad
The author works as a Sector Analyst at Profit and can be reached at [email protected]

