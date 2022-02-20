Is the PSL good business? For the PCB, yes. For the teams, not so much

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is perhaps one of the best business decisions that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made in its history. The league provides the board with a steady revenue stream each year, it has reopened the doors of international cricket in Pakistan, and has allowed the PCB to form connections with and sign major deals with international broadcasters.

The PSL is also perhaps one of the worst business decisions some of the franchise owners have made. Over the course of the past 6 years, the PCB has made a neat profit from every edition of the tournament in addition to collecting hefty “franchise fees” from all of the team owners. In comparison, only one or two teams have managed to break even, with the others facing consistent losses.

Stung by the losses, the franchises have for years been complaining about what they claimed was an unfair revenue sharing model – which has finally been changed this year. Under the auspices of the new model, the teams will get 95% of the profits that the tournament makes and the PCB will take the rest of the 5%. In previous years, this model was closer to an 80-20 split so the change is significant. However, because of the high franchise fees and a lack of will in commercialising the franchises better, many of the teams will continue to face losses.

Yet the team owners neither seem to be going anywhere nor are they in any sort of a hurry to put their franchises up for rebidding. A big reason is the screen time that the PSL gets the owners of these leagues. In a country where influence is currency and fame is an asset, team owners like Javed Afridi, Fawad Rana, and Salman Iqbal have become household names through the PSL. Being part of the ‘owners club’ is not just a status symbol, but also a way to influence the league and tap into a large marketing audience.